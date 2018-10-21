Tanzania: Mo to Inspire Simba Vs Stand

THE good news about the safe return of the Simba SC sponsor, Mohammed Dewji after being abducted, is expected to boost the players in their Premier League match against Stand United today.

Dewji who is popularly known as MO, was abducted by unknown assailants for nine days before he was found safe early yesterday in the city, according to the Police revelation.

It's obvious that his appearance will motivate both players and fans as it comes as a huge boost to the Premier League defending Champions Simba SC in their today's clash against die-hards Stand United at the National Stadium in Dar es Salaam.

Dewji who is Africa's youngest billionaire and runs the METL group, a family business that operates in six African countries, is the main shareholder of Simba owning 49 per cent of the club shares.

"I thank Allah that I have returned home safely. I thank all my fellow Tanzanians and everyone around the world for their prayers. I thank the authorities of Tanzania, including the police force, for working for my safe return," he said.

The club supporters who had been praying for his safe return, have expressed their joy through social media including Twitter, Facebook, WhatsApp and Instagram by thanking Almighty God for listening to their prayers which they believe enabled MO to be found.

In today's match Simba who are placed sixth in the league table after seven outings, will however, miss the services of their midfield maestros Jonas Mkude who is nursing injury and the Ghanaian import, James Kotei who serves a three-match ban.

Their gaps are likely to be filled by the likes of Hassan Dilunga and Muzamir Yassin, both have returned to action after being sidelined due to injuries.

Their voids can also be filled by either Haruna Niyonzima or Said Ndemla. Their Stand United alias 'Chama la Wana' will also miss their Burundian prolific striker Bigirimana Blaise whose gap is likely to be covered by either Sixtus Sabilo or Alex Kitenge.

Records show the Shinyanga- based outfits have never won against Simba since being promoted to the topflight league, hence they are looking to break that jinx today.

"Although we have never won against Simba, we believe we can this time around," bragged the team's Assistant Coach Athuman Bilali. Last season at the National Stadium Stand United fought back to hold Simba by 3-3 and stamp a six goal thriller .

Simba need to win today's match as to ensure they remain in the top five position in the race led by Azam FC who have bagged 21 points after nine games, including the Friday night's 2-1 win over African Lyon at the Azam Complex.