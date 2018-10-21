21 October 2018

Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania: Mo to Inspire Simba Vs Stand

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Betram Lengama

THE good news about the safe return of the Simba SC sponsor, Mohammed Dewji after being abducted, is expected to boost the players in their Premier League match against Stand United today.

Dewji who is popularly known as MO, was abducted by unknown assailants for nine days before he was found safe early yesterday in the city, according to the Police revelation.

It's obvious that his appearance will motivate both players and fans as it comes as a huge boost to the Premier League defending Champions Simba SC in their today's clash against die-hards Stand United at the National Stadium in Dar es Salaam.

Dewji who is Africa's youngest billionaire and runs the METL group, a family business that operates in six African countries, is the main shareholder of Simba owning 49 per cent of the club shares.

"I thank Allah that I have returned home safely. I thank all my fellow Tanzanians and everyone around the world for their prayers. I thank the authorities of Tanzania, including the police force, for working for my safe return," he said.

The club supporters who had been praying for his safe return, have expressed their joy through social media including Twitter, Facebook, WhatsApp and Instagram by thanking Almighty God for listening to their prayers which they believe enabled MO to be found.

In today's match Simba who are placed sixth in the league table after seven outings, will however, miss the services of their midfield maestros Jonas Mkude who is nursing injury and the Ghanaian import, James Kotei who serves a three-match ban.

Their gaps are likely to be filled by the likes of Hassan Dilunga and Muzamir Yassin, both have returned to action after being sidelined due to injuries.

Their voids can also be filled by either Haruna Niyonzima or Said Ndemla. Their Stand United alias 'Chama la Wana' will also miss their Burundian prolific striker Bigirimana Blaise whose gap is likely to be covered by either Sixtus Sabilo or Alex Kitenge.

Records show the Shinyanga- based outfits have never won against Simba since being promoted to the topflight league, hence they are looking to break that jinx today.

"Although we have never won against Simba, we believe we can this time around," bragged the team's Assistant Coach Athuman Bilali. Last season at the National Stadium Stand United fought back to hold Simba by 3-3 and stamp a six goal thriller .

Simba need to win today's match as to ensure they remain in the top five position in the race led by Azam FC who have bagged 21 points after nine games, including the Friday night's 2-1 win over African Lyon at the Azam Complex.

Tanzania

Social Media Abuzz With Dewji's Release

A sigh of relief has greeted the release of Africa's youngest billionaire Mohammed Dewji , who was abducted 11 days ago… Read more »

Read the original article on Daily News.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 Tanzania Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.