21 October 2018

Nigeria: 2018 Nigeria Beer Festival Kicks-Off in October

As Lagos State is set to host the second edition of the Nigeria Beer Festival from October 25th to Wednesday October 31st, 2018, organisers of the event has promised to crown the week-long event with maximum entertainment to fun loving Lagosians. Speaking at a press conference to announce the event in Lagos on Wednesday Akinola Oluwaleimu, General Manager of On and One Events Limited, the organisers of the festival informed that the festival will be held at the Eko Atlantic City, Bar Beach Water front Ahmadu Bello Way, Victoria Island, Lagos to give it a carnival atmosphere. He noted that the festival, will promote responsible drinking among drinking-age (18 +) consumers at all its touch points. According to him, the event, since it debuted last year, has seen Nigeria enrolled into the league of Beer Festivals around the world, and boost the country's tourism opportunities. "It will be a gathering of the largest community of beer consumers from across the country and beyond. This year's edition will be bigger, better and "beertiful", he said.

He revealed that the 2017 edition attracted over ten thousand beer enthusiasts and consequently the Festival has proven to become amajor international tourist event in Nigeria with a potential to compete with other international beer festivals around the world. "Nigeria Beer Festival will be a carnival week of entertainment, sales and marketing and a gathering of the largest community of beer

consumers from across the country to bond and 'beer'," Oluwaleimu assured. He added that the Nigeria Beer Festival will provide a fitting ambience to showcase culture and lifestyle in a carnival atmosphere with various beer brands and other alcoholic drinks in Nigeria connecting with their existing and potential consumers. Oluwaleimu maintained that the festival, which will commence 4 p.m daily is a big opportunity for major breweries to exhibit and deliver various offerings of beer brands to the teeming consumers to strengthen brand relationship with them. "The timing promises an after work relaxation environment to bond with friends and associates, he said."

