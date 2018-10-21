Zimbabwe Jazz Festival Returns for Round Two

Next Saturday marks the second edition of the Zimbabwe Jazz Festival set for Chez Zandi at the Alliance Française in Harare.

Organised by the Zimbabwe Jazz Community Trust (ZJCT), the fête will feature Hope Masike, Prudence Katomeni, Vera, Tanga Wekwa Sando and the Cool Crooners, among others.

In an interview with The Standard Style on Thursday, ZJCT chairperson Robert Basvi said the festival was an exclusive jazz show to promote the genre that has been waning locally prompting other promoters to shun it.

"It is going to be a mixed bag of jazz so any average jazz lover will find everything they are interested in," said Basvi.

"I know that some promoters have advertised jazz shows and yet they feature other genres, but we are bringing in a pure jazz show."

The first edition, which was held in September last year, turned into a huge success, a feat Basvi described as their mandate in addition to holding weekly shows every Sunday since the organisation's formation in 2016.

Meanwhile, the stage is set for what appears to be a divas clash as the line-up features more women than men.

"We have a lot of divas who will stage performances this year as they will be battling it out so it's more of their concert along with other emerging and established artistes," said Basvi, adding that they had gone for a nationwide selection criterion.

"We have not only chosen from those that perform for us on Sundays, but have brought in people from different parts of the country because we are a national organisation and although we wanted to have a foreign act this year, funds were not permitting."