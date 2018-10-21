Tanzania: The Mystery of Abductors' Toyota Surf

Photo: Supplied

Mohammed Dewji (file photo).

Dar es Salaam — How many vehicles did Mo Dewji's abductors use before dumping him in the city on Saturday October 20 morning? What getaway vehicle did they use after dumping him? Did they change the registration plates of the vehicle that they were reported to use in abducting him? Was the vehicle abandoned at Gymkhana grounds the same as that used to abduct Mo?

These are some of the questions being asked as details of vehicles said to be involved in the abduction saga come out.

The first, whose photos were shown by the Inspector General of Police Simon Sirro on Friday had foreign registration plates, the one found abandoned yesterday had local registration plates.

But the plate number of a Toyota Surf, which was allegedly abandoned by the abductors had a Tanzania registration -- T314 AXX.

On Friday, IGP Sirro told reporters that the billionaire businessman's assailants used a foreign registered car with plate number AGX 404 MC. In both cases, the Make and Model of the vehicle is Toyota Surf.

Mr Dewji was dumped at around 2.45am at the Gymkhana grounds, and the said abductors' vehicle was yesterday towed to the Oyster Bay Police Station in the city.

"We have taken the car to Oyster Bay Police Station where it will be kept while we continue with investigations," said a police officer, who asked not to be named as he is not the spokesman.

Mr Sirro told reporters that the unknown gunmen also attempted to burn the car, but failed.

He added: "We have managed to identity the owner and driver of the car so this is a good start for the investigations."