Tanzania: Why Decampers Will Pose Problem to Ruling Party

As persistent rumours swell and reports of brewing trouble within the opposition Chadema denied by the party's leadership, defections to the ruling CCM continue, with the only thing to stop them for now being the unilaterally imposed December deadline.

Some of these troubles have been alleged by some of those who have recently pitched their political tent in CCM. If they are to be believed, what they are saying paints an alarming picture of the elites within Chadema increasingly being at odds.

A price to pay for their growing political clout.

For those critical of this round of defections they have wondered why the majority of these defectors are from the same opposition party. Some have provided answers that Chadema is the only political threat to CCM for now. They mention nothing of the reasons why the same party were the largest beneficiary of the opposite wave in 2015.

CCM's chairman, President John Magufuli, once used the analogy well understood by livestock keeping societies regarding political prodigal sons and daughters, that for herders, once a cow returns without its tail though accepted but the owner will always be aware of the missing tail.

That these returnees are problematic regarding their political roots and intentions.

Humphrey Polepole, CCM's Ideology and Publicity secretary has been quoted before as saying the party's leadership is reorganising the party to be better placed to deal with what comes in future.

The ruling party's secretary general Bashiru Ally recently told those gathered at the University of Dar es Salaam during an open debate in remembrance of Mwalimu Julius Kambarage Nyerere, that his party will be guided by the policies of Ujamaa na Kujitegemea (Socialism and Self-Reliance) and that those who disagree with that can find other political parties to join.

Given such statements, CCM's current appetite for defectors from the opposition might be surprising.

These defectors come in all colours and with them a considerable political risk for the future cohesion of the long ruling party.

They are problematic in many ways. One reason why these defectors are problematic to CCM's political future lies in the reasons being offered by these defectors while joining CCM and whether these reasons are in sync with the current CCM's political direction or they have more to do with the dark clouds hanging over their heads.

None of them has said anything about Ujamaa na Kujitegemea. None of those defecting has said anything about CCM's now increasingly distant glorious past which the party's leadership is keen to reconnect it with the present.

Some of the defectors have said they would have preferred a different political choice if the constitution offered them one. Some of these defectors are politically colourless; that is it is difficult to associate them with any political ideology let alone Ujamaa na Kujitegemea.

CCM has come a long way from the days when Mwalimu compared it to a fishing net which captured everything in its path.

It is now a powerful magnet.

Critics of the current trend where CCM picks those who defected from the opposition to contest the same positions they dumped are missing the point. CCM argue that their decision of nominating the same individuals is in line with their constitution. The point missed here by critics is that in not holding primary races for those defecting from the opposition, CCM are keen to keep in the shadows the demons which might come out in the light to play at the wrong time.

They do not want to go into 2020 with all the distractions caused by by-elections parliamentary primary races. This too will offer interesting dynamics regarding these colourless politicians and their own political fate in their new chosen home especially for those who will fall on the sideways when all the demons held by the current strategy finally have their chances to come out in the light to play and have their say.

In the short term, the political fate of these defectors is favourable to them. The long term prospects are anyone's guess. This motley assortment of characters might not offer the best odds to bet a future guided by enduring political principles of a fading past.