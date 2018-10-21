21 October 2018

Zimbabwe Standard (Harare)

Zimbabwe: MDC Gives Mwonzora Ultimatum

By Obey Manayiti

THE Nelson Chamisa-led MDC is divided over the expulsion of its members that took part in the July 30 elections as independent candidates amid revelations that secretary-general Douglas Mwonzora was given a seven-day ultimatum to implement the party's resolutions.

After the elections, the party resolved to expel all those who stood as independent candidates along with everyone who campaigned for them.

MDC chairperson Tabitha Khumalo recently wrote to Mwonzora on October 4 giving him a seven-day ultimatum to implement the resolutions of the national council regarding the expulsions.

"You will be aware that the national council at its sitting on August 29, 2018 resolved that all those who contested as independent candidates together with those who supported them automatically expelled themselves from the party," Khumalo's letter read.

"As the custodian of the party and other communication of the party, you are kindly requested to write to all those independent candidates and those who supported them in line with this extant national council resolution.

"This must be done within seven days from receiving this letter."

But, Mwonzora on October 12 appeared to be defying the directive after he wrote to provincial, district and ward chairpersons asking those affected by the ban to present their cases.

"Please note that those people who stood as independent candidates, but feel that there is no justification in their expulsion must make their representation to the national chairperson in writing immediately," he wrote.

"Further, regarding all those people who are alleged to have supported independent candidates, no expulsion should take place unless those people have been formally charged and disciplinary hearings held at all appropriate levels.

"By copy of this letter, the purported dismissal of any members for allegedly supporting independent candidates is set aside and all people are automatically reinstated."

Mwonzora refused to comment on the issue saying it was an internal matter while Khumalo said she was out of Harare and was not able to speak about the issue

MDC spokesperson Jacob Mafume said those who contested as independent candidates remain expelled.

There have been reports of a leadership wrangle pitting Chamisa and Mwonozora, but the two deny the allegations.

