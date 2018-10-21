Tanzania: Yanga Thump Alliance 3-0

Dar es Salaam — Young Africans have maintained their unbeaten run after recording a 3-0 victory against Alliance FC in the ongoing Mainland Premier League at the National Stadium.

The victory takes Young Africans to the second position with 19 points from seven matches. Azam FC are at the top of the league table after collecting 21 points from nine matches.

Mtibwa Sugar are placed at third with 17 points, followed by Singida United who have also collected 17 points, and JKT Tanzania placed at the fifth with 15 points.

Reigning champions Simba SC, who have had a rough 10 days after the abduction of the club's chairman Mo Dewji, play Stand United today, and are placed at sixth with 14 points. Also with 14 points are Mbao and Coastal Union.

Alliance FC sit at the bottom of the league table after playing nine matches.

Other teams with six points are African Lyon (19th position) and Mwadui (18th). At the bottom position are Biashara, who have seven points and Tanzania Prisons.

Lipuli and Ndanda are placed at the 14th and 15th positions, respectively, after collecting nine points each.

In yesterday's match, Young Africans started the match with a bang, but Alliance FC defenders cleared all the dangerous balls. After showing good stamina for almost 15 minutes, Alliance FC allowed Young Africans to score the leading goal in the 17th through Heritier Makambo following a good pass from Ibrahim Ajibu.

The goal spurred Alliance FC, whose strike force was led by Dickson Ambundo, to increase pace aiming to equalise, but Young Africans defenders under Kelvin Yondani stood firm. The Jangwani Street side celebrated the second goal through Mrisho Ngassa in the 24th following Ajibu's pass. Yanga led 2-0 at the breather.

Alliance FC started the second half with a bang and created many scoring chances, but Young Africans goalkeeper Benno Kakolanya saved the teams. Young Africans scored the third goal in 86th through Ajibu after he was set clear by Deus Kaseke.

Young Africans head coach, Mwinyi Zahera congratulated his players for the best show.