Nigeria: 2019 and Party Politics

IDRIS AKINADE examines party politics as the political field gets hotter in preparation for the 2019 general elections.

A political party is a tool and an important ingredient in participatory democracy. Without party politics, democracy remains a mirage.Every democracy, great or emerging, through the operators of the system, encourage the formation of political parties to provide a level playground for all parties to field their candidates for an election. Nigeria in this regards is no exception. Prior to Nigeria's independence in 1960, Nigeria had experienced forms of party politics and representative government from 1922, with the advent of the Clifford constitution, which permitted and gave rise to the formation of the first political party in the country, Nigerian National Democratic Party, NNDP, on June 24, 1923 by Herbert Macaulay. Subsequent upon that, other parties emerged and this development laid the foundation for party politics and, elections into political posts, through various parties. At independence, Nigeria came up with three major political parties, which fielded candidates for various posts, albeit with more of ethnic connotations.

In the West/Mid-West region was the Action Group founded by late Chief Obafemi Awolowo; late Dr. Nnamdi Azikiwe founded the National Council of Nigeria and the Cameroons, NCNC, rooted firmly in the then Eastern region and the Sir Ahmadu Bello-led Northern Peoples Congress, NPC, in the Northern region.

The leaders of these parties enjoyed cult followership from their ethnic regions and this development indeed paved way for their popularity and gave them a hold on their various regions.

The First Republic, with some of its flaws, gave Nigerians the free will to choose their representative at all levels of government. Sadly, the military intervention and its attendant political interregnum didn't give much room for the parties to evolve nationally. The same fate more or less fell on political parties in the Second and Third Republics. However, the 1999 constitution that ushered in the Fourth Republic addressed the issue of political parties. According to Section 221 of the Nigeria 1999 constitution, "No association, other than a political party, shall canvass for votes for any candidate at any election or contribute to the funds of any political party or to the election expenses of any candidate at an election."Section 222 also states that "No association by whatever name called shall function as a party, unless: (a) the names and addresses of its national officers are registered with the Independent National Electoral Commission; (b) the membership of the association is open to every citizen of Nigeria irrespective of his place of origin, circumstance of birth, sex, religion or ethnic grouping; (c) a copy of its constitution is registered in the principal office of the Independent National Electoral Commission in such form as may be prescribed by the Independent National Electoral Commission; (d) any alteration in its registered constitution is also registered in the principal office of the Independent National Electoral Commission within thirty days of the making of such alteration; (e) the name of the association, its symbol or logo does not contain any ethnic or religious connotation or give the appearance that the activities of the association are confined to a part only of the geographical area of Nigeria; and (f) the headquarters of the association is situated in the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja. Therefore, the issue of party politics must adhere to the spirit of the constitution.

At the advent of the Fourth Republic, three political parties, the defunct All Peoples Party, APP, the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP and the Alliance for Democracy, AD.While the AD held sway in the Western part of the country, the APP controlled some states in the East and few others in the North and the PDP had the majority control of states across the country except in the South Western region. As the 2019 general election builds up with party politics at its zenith, the electoral umpire, the INEC has disclosed that of the 89 associations that approached it for registration as political parties, only 68 are qualified. Of all the registered parties, only few are viable in terms of structures and finances.And as the parties try to position themselves at vantage position for the forthcoming election, the parties to watch out for include:

All Progressives Congress, APC

As the current ruling party, the APC is more or less the party to beat at the federal level. The party came into existence following the amalgamation of four parties, which fused into one: the defunct Action Congress of Nigeria, ACN; the defunct All Nigeria Peoples Party, ANPP; the defunct Congress for Progressives Change, CPC and a faction of the All Progressives Grand Alliance.

It was after it formation that a faction of the PDP, which was then the ruling party, the Neww PDP, nPDP, broke away and teamed up with the APC.

It became the ruling party after it defeated the PDP at the 2015 general election and as the march towards 2019 gathers momentum, and expectedly, the incumbent President Muhammadu Buhari, clinched the APC ticket to run for a second term in office come 2019.

Despite its posture of adopting the direct primary mode to pick its presidential ticket, President Buhari was not the only aspirant to the party's ticket. He was confronted by Dr. S.K.C Ogbonnia, a United States of America-based consultant and Chairman of First Texas Energy Corporation.

Peoples Democratic Party, PDP

The PDP, which is the main opposition party, had for the most part of the last three and a half years, been in a sort of disarray, perhaps as a result of the crushing defeat it suffered in the hands of the APC.

But in the last 10 months, it seemed to have gotten its groove back and is now more than ever before ready to challenge the ruling party to clinch victory at the general election.

Before it finally picked former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar, as its presidential candidate, the party paraded a formidable array of aspirants to the ticket. Others who were in the race were: the Senate President, Bukola Saraki; Gombe State Governor Ibrahim Dankwanbo; former governor of Kano State and a serving senator, Rabiu Musa Kwankwanso, former governors of Kaduna and Jigawa states, Ahmed Markarfi and Sule Lamido respectively and former Senate President, David Mark.

Arriving at Atiku as its flag bearer was not a walk in the park and though other aspirants seemed to have accepted the outcome of the primary election in good faith, there are apprehensions that all may not be well with the opposition party in the march towards 2019.

African Democratic Congress, ADC

The ADC is a child of necessity with former President Olusegun Obasanjo as its architect and arrowhead in the bid to set up a third force to the PDP to unseat President Buhari from the seat of power, Aso Rock. Dr. Obadiah Mailafia has emerged its presidential candidate, despite insinuation before now that the Emir of Kano, HRM, Sanusi Lamido, was being touted as its presidential candidate.

Action Democratic Party, ADP

The ADP is said to be considered as an alternative to the ADC, which has positioned itself as a platform for the 'not too young to run' philosophy.

It has picked Yabagi Yusuf Sani as its presidential candidate.

African Action Congress, AAC

In a bid to show dissatisfaction to the ruling party, the founder of Sahara Reporters, social crusader and activist, Mr. Omoyele Sowore, has been campaigning across the globe for the coveted seat of the President and is already the AAC candidate for the 2019 presidential election.

Action Alliance for New Nigeria, AAN

The AAN has picked Mr Gbenga Olawepo-Hashim, but how far he can go in the race to Aso Rock Villa remains to be seen.

All Progressives Grand Alliance, APGA

The APGA, seen by many as a sectional party has for the first time presented a presidential candidate to join the fray and slug it out with President Buhari and other candidates, as well as fielding candidates for other elective positions.

Major General John Gbor (rtd.) is the party's candidate for the 2019 presidential election.

Zenith Labour Party, ZLP

The ZLP has picked former governor of Ondo State, Olusegun Mimiko, a surprise entrant into the presidential battle, as its candidate to slug it out with other candidates.

Other Parties

Of all the 68 registered political parties which are preparing for the 2019 elections, only very few may make it to the ballot paper. Most of the parties lack national outlook and finance to build a true political structure.

They are highly lacking in men and materials to field and finance candidates for a general election in a multi-cultural state like Nigeria with heavy monetary campaigns. Most of the parties may have to merge and adopt other parties' candidates whom they believe would fare well at the poll.

So far with the roles of the parties and how well or bad they have played internal politics, Nigeria's emerging democracy is surely trudging on and will expectedly reach the Eldorado.