21 October 2018

Daily Trust (Abuja)

Nigeria: Why FG Must Include Sex Education in School Curriculum - Don

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Peter Moses

Abeokuta — A Professor of Reproductive Physiology at the Federal University of Agriculture, Abeokuta (FUNAAB), Okanlawon Onagbesin has called on the Federal Government to include sex education in school curriculum as a course in order to give thorough sex education to the young ones.

Onagbesin stated this at the launching of a book titled " I'm A Lady Now" held in Abeokuta, Ogun state capital.

Onagbesin stated that sex education should be taken seriously especially in schools, saying it would assist the child in making the right choice of a future partner.

He specifically advocated for a subject called 'sex education' apart from the usual conventional subjects like Biology, Physics, Chemistry and other courses.

"Sex education is very essential, not only in Nigeria but all over the world.

"When programmes like this comes up, the health sector should pick it up and help to disseminate the information to schools.

"I am not sure if the level of sex education is high before now, but this is the time to really instill it in schools so that teachers, possibly psychologist, can help to introduce this kind of courses .

"Introduction of sexual education will enable and equip a child from a young age, before growing into young adult, to make an informed choice in the selection of a right partner." he said

In his keynote address, the Rector of Yaba College of Technology, Engr Obafemi Omokungbe said "Sex education is the provision of information about the body development, the functions, sexuality and building of relationships."

In her welcome address, the author of the book, Dr. Opeyemi Adeyemi, who is a Medical doctor, said she was inspired to write the book because she realised that most ladies do not know much about their reproductive health.

Nigeria

Commander Tasks Troops On Commitments to Defeat Boko Haram

Brig.-Gen. Abdulmalik Biu, the Acting General Officer Commanding (GOC), 7 Division, has tasked troops to be dedicated in… Read more »

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.