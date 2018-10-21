Nigeria: Why FG Must Include Sex Education in School Curriculum - Don

Abeokuta — A Professor of Reproductive Physiology at the Federal University of Agriculture, Abeokuta (FUNAAB), Okanlawon Onagbesin has called on the Federal Government to include sex education in school curriculum as a course in order to give thorough sex education to the young ones.

Onagbesin stated this at the launching of a book titled " I'm A Lady Now" held in Abeokuta, Ogun state capital.

Onagbesin stated that sex education should be taken seriously especially in schools, saying it would assist the child in making the right choice of a future partner.

He specifically advocated for a subject called 'sex education' apart from the usual conventional subjects like Biology, Physics, Chemistry and other courses.

"Sex education is very essential, not only in Nigeria but all over the world.

"When programmes like this comes up, the health sector should pick it up and help to disseminate the information to schools.

"I am not sure if the level of sex education is high before now, but this is the time to really instill it in schools so that teachers, possibly psychologist, can help to introduce this kind of courses .

"Introduction of sexual education will enable and equip a child from a young age, before growing into young adult, to make an informed choice in the selection of a right partner." he said

In his keynote address, the Rector of Yaba College of Technology, Engr Obafemi Omokungbe said "Sex education is the provision of information about the body development, the functions, sexuality and building of relationships."

In her welcome address, the author of the book, Dr. Opeyemi Adeyemi, who is a Medical doctor, said she was inspired to write the book because she realised that most ladies do not know much about their reproductive health.