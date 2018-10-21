21 October 2018

South African Police Service (Pretoria)

South Africa: Police Hunt Murder Suspects - Port Elizabeth

The Provincial Organised Crime Investigation Unit in Port Elizabeth is on the hunt for suspects who allegedly beat and set alight a 28-year-old man from Ziazama Street in Kwanoxolo.

It is alleged that on Sunday, 21 October 2018 at about 07:20, the body of Elrico Tiervleir was found in an open park between Canada and Freeze streets in Kwanoxolo. According to police information, Elrico Tiervlei left home at 06:00 and his burned body was found later lying on a cement slab in the park. A tyre was placed around his neck. It is believed that the deceased belonged to the 'Hondekoppe' gang. His partially burned body was identified by his tattoos. Preliminary reports indicate that he was taken to the park by unknown men and assaulted with bricks and then set alight.

The suspects are unknown at this stage and police is appealing to the community to assist with any information that may lead to the arrests of the suspects. The motive for the brutal murder is also unknown. A case of murder is under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Lieutenant Colonel Mike Grobler on 082 442 1825. All information supplied is strictly confidential.

South Africa

