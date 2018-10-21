21 October 2018

South African Police Service (Pretoria)

South Africa: Vigilance of SAPS Members Resulted in the Recovery of Stolen Property, Suspect Arrested

Vigilance of the two hardworking Constables has resulted in the recovery of stolen items in the wee hours of Sunday 21 October 2018, just an hour or two after they were stolen.

Constables Gilbert Moroethibang and Nonoho Petrus from Danielskuil, were performing patrol duties at about 00:10 on the R31 road between Postmansburg and Kimberley when they spotted a suspicious looking Hyundai Getz, about 10 km from Danielskuil cross.

The right rear door of the vehicle was not properly closed and they pulled it over. As it stopped, three passengers jumped out of the vehicle and ran into the field and left the driver to face the music alone.

Upon searching the vehicle, the police are alleged to have found one rifle safe, one handgun safe, one Canon Camera and its bag, one Vodafone handset, one Telefunken TV and one hand tool. The safes were still intact with firearms contained inside.

A 31-year-old male suspect, who failed to give a convincing explanation to the police about the origins of the suspicious items, was arrested and charged with housebreaking and theft while his vehicle was also confiscated by the police. He will be appearing before the Magistrates Court in Danielskuil on Monday 22 October 2018.

South Africa

