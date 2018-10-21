21 October 2018

Nigeria: Boko Haram Attacks Two Communities in Borno

Suspected Boko Haram insurgents on Saturday night attacked Mairari and Femari communities in Konduga Local Government Area of Borno.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the insurgents attacked the communities at about 8:30 pm; killed one person, set houses ablaze and carted away food items.

The attack came barely 12 hours after the insurgents killed more than 10 farmers and abducted others at Kuwa-Yangeya village on Maiduguri-Damboa Road on Saturday.

An eyewitness, Goni Umar, said the insurgents attacked the communities on gun trucks and motorcycles.

Umar said the insurgents carted away food items from shops and houses before setting them ablaze.

He added that the villagers fled into the bush while some others ran to Maiduguri, adding that: "one person was killed by a stray bullet while trying to escape".

"On our way to Maiduguri, we saw troops and police heading to the villages".

Brig.-Gen. Bulama Biu, the Acting General Officer Commanding (GOC), 7 Division, confirmed the attack.

In a Short Service Message (SMS) to NAN, Biu said that troops had successfully repelled the attack, adding that the insurgents fled into the bush.

"Troops have been deployed since 8:45 pm and they are still combing the area in order to apprehend the culprits," he said. (NAN)

