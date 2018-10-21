South Africa: Police Condemn the Continuous Acts of Domestic Related Killings and Mob Attacks

press release

The Provincial Commissioner of the South African Police Service in Limpopo Lieutenant General Nneke Ledwaba has condemned in the strongest terms the continuous acts of mob attacks and domestic related killings that are still prevalent in some parts of this Province.

This condemnation by the Provincial Commissioner follows an incident which occurred in the Seshego Policing area outside Polokwane yesterday on 2018-10-20.

It is alleged that a 30-year- old man, attacked his wife and a one-year-old child with an unknown sharp instrument at Seshego Zone 6 before he fled the scene.

The victims were taken to hospital for medical treatment by members of the community but the woman died on the way to hospital while the child is still recuperating in hospital with serious injuries.

Instead of calling the Police, Members of the community mobilized and hunted down the suspect until they caught him and assaulted him with various objects to death.

The Police were summoned to the scene, they reacted swiftly and started with the initial investigations and a manhunt for the people involved in the killing of this man ensued.

The motive behind the incident where a woman and child were attacked is not clear at this stage but domestic violence may not be ruled out.

Two cases of murders and attempted murder were opened. The suspects in the mob killing are still unknown and there is no arrest however police investigations contiunue.

Members of the community are advised and encouraged to seek assistance from the local authorities when they are facing domestic related problems to avoid the re-occurrence of such incidents where women and children are victimized and killed.

Community members must stop the tendency of taking the law into their own hands and those who are still participating in these irresponsible acts, will be dealt with accordingly and without compromise, concluded General Ledwaba.

Anyone with information that can lead to the arrest of these group of community members involved in the killing of the suspect deceased suspect, may contact Brigadier Lucas Hlako on 082 443 8907 or the Crime Stop number 08600 10111 or SMS Crime Line at 32211.