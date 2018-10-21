South Africa: Eric Mtshali Laid to Rest

Minister of Planning, Monitoring and Evaluation, Dr Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma, has described struggle giant Eric 'Stalin' Mtshali as a true revolutionary, who was driven by love for his family and people.

"Comrade Stalin was a well-rounded activist, who was one of a few who were involved in all the facets and pillars of... the National Democratic Revolution.

"His obituary... bares testimony to the fact that the history of our liberation struggle has been punctuated by his contributions for over the past six decades.

"There was no task to small nor too huge for comrade Stalin. We have heard how he became one of the first volunteers of Umkhonto Wesizwe (MK) and his willingness to possibly pay the ultimate price for his beliefs and convictions," said Dlamini Zuma.

Mtshali passed away at a Durban hospital last Friday at the age of 84 after a short illness.

President Cyril Ramaphosa declared the funeral a special official funeral category one and instructed that the national flag fly at half-mast at all flag stations countrywide and at South African diplomatic missions abroad until the evening of 21 October.

A recipient of the National Order of Mendi for Bravery, in Silver, Mtshali was a long-standing member of the South African Communist Party and the African National Congress.

Mtshali was laid to rest on Sunday. His funeral service was held at Sugar Ray Stadium in eThekwini.