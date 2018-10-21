21 October 2018

SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

South Africa: Eric Mtshali Laid to Rest

Tagged:

Related Topics

Minister of Planning, Monitoring and Evaluation, Dr Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma, has described struggle giant Eric 'Stalin' Mtshali as a true revolutionary, who was driven by love for his family and people.

"Comrade Stalin was a well-rounded activist, who was one of a few who were involved in all the facets and pillars of... the National Democratic Revolution.

"His obituary... bares testimony to the fact that the history of our liberation struggle has been punctuated by his contributions for over the past six decades.

"There was no task to small nor too huge for comrade Stalin. We have heard how he became one of the first volunteers of Umkhonto Wesizwe (MK) and his willingness to possibly pay the ultimate price for his beliefs and convictions," said Dlamini Zuma.

Mtshali passed away at a Durban hospital last Friday at the age of 84 after a short illness.

President Cyril Ramaphosa declared the funeral a special official funeral category one and instructed that the national flag fly at half-mast at all flag stations countrywide and at South African diplomatic missions abroad until the evening of 21 October.

A recipient of the National Order of Mendi for Bravery, in Silver, Mtshali was a long-standing member of the South African Communist Party and the African National Congress.

Mtshali was laid to rest on Sunday. His funeral service was held at Sugar Ray Stadium in eThekwini.

South Africa

Omotoso's Port Elizabeth Church Shut Down Over Zoning Issue

The Port Elizabeth branch of the Jesus Dominion International church has been temporarily shut down by the municipality… Read more »

Read the original article on SAnews.gov.za.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 SAnews.gov.za. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.