Tanzania: Of Anti-CCTV Footage and Unspoken Words

I was tickled to read a piece titled Donald Trump Is Not the President of the United States in Any Way That Matters written by Charles P. Pierce published in Esquire this week.

It was a charming article that left me highly amused particularly regarding the mention of anti-president. What got me was the direct reference to anti-president referring to antichrist.

Get it? Meaning the opposite of, brilliant! In the article, Mr Pierce talks about amongst other things, Trump's lack of action over the murder of Jamal Khashoggi who was a resident of the US.

He says, "The president [TRUMP] has transformed the office into just another adjunct of multigenerational criminal enterprise to which he was heir.

He strives on the support of brainless masses in this country, and of more authoritarians overseas."

This spoke to my spirit. Coming from the week we just had with these press conferences that our Tanzanian law enforcement, at various levels, has been hosting, I was almost tempted to label the lawyer enforcement ... .

However, I didn't and I can't. That would put me in trouble so I won't say that. These days we all need to exert a lot of self-control lest we spend a few nights behind bars.

That said though, the topic of CCTV footage was the highlight of the week, closing the week with a lot of discussions as to how exactly CCTV footage should look. Law-enforcement released some images claiming them to be CCTV footage of an abduction that took place earlier in the week.

The only problem was the images were nothing close to the traditional CCTV images we are accustomed to. There was a lot of buzz (low key of course) regarding these images and the claim that came with them.

Some even went as far as searching the term online and comparing images of what the world refers to as CCTV footage and what Tanzania law enforcement believes is CCTV footage.

There are major differences. I guess we can cop it up to the fact that things work differently in Tanzania. We have a different way of doing things. I'm trying to find a different word to use aside from the word different but, words fail me.

My vocabulary is failing probably because my subconscious is screaming that I quit while I'm ahead.

That I know better than to say such things. Shady press conferences and statements aside, the man who was abducted for more than a week, Africa's youngest billionaire, has been found safe and sound(ish).

I'm not sure whether to use found or released or even discovered to describe what happened but he is back in his home surrounded by his loved ones. Upon his 'release' he said that the main motivation behind his abduction was financial. That his abductors wanted money- did they get the money? These are unimportant details at the moment.

What is important is that he is safely back. I overheard somebody asked, who is next? Mr Pierce's words crossed my mind, again. Viva la Tanzania!