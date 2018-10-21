21 October 2018

Vanguard (Lagos)

Nigerians in Diaspora to Host Presidential Candidates in Vienna

The Nigerians in Diaspora Organisation, Europe (NIDOE), has announced plans to host all the political parties presidential candidates in Vienna, Austria.

Mr Kenneth Gbandi, the Chairman of NIDOE in a statement on Sunday in Abuja, said letters of invitation had been sent to the various candidates through their political parties.

He explained that the invitation was part of activities lined up for the Annual General Meeting (AGM) of NIDOE expected to hold between Nov. 8 and 10.

Gbandi said the idea was to create a platform for interaction with the candidates to ensure active participation of NIDOE and its members in the political process in Nigeria.

"A session will be devoted to the 2019 election at the AGM in Vienna and will provide an opportunity for the candidates to engage with the Diaspora audience on their plans for Nigeria.

"The session will enable members of NIDOE to hear first-hand information on what the different candidates are offering Nigerians if voted into power.

"It will also be avenue to know how they intend to collaborate with the Diaspora for the advancement of our nation," the statement quoted Gbandi as saying.

The NIDOE chairman therefore congratulated all the presidential candidates for their victory at the primary elections of their respective political parties.

He however called for urgent steps to restore peace across the country ahead of the 2019 general election to ensure security of lives and property before, during and after the election.

"We will like to remind the political class that there is an urgent need to refrain from any act that will throw Nigeria into turmoil ahead of the 2019 general election.

"The interests of Nigerians should be paramount in all the activities and utterances of the political actors," he added.

