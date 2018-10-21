South Africa: Rapist Sentenced to 25 Years Imprisonment

press release

Willowvale Regional Magistrate Court sentenced 45 year old man Monde Mthana to undergo 25 years imprisonment for raping a 74 year old woman. The accused was sentenced on Tuesday 16 October 2018 at Willowvale Court.

It is alleged that the victim was walking alone on 24 April 2018 at about 15:00 from Mathanzima Village to Dadamba Village, Willowvale. She came across with the accused who was not known to her. The accused attacked the elderly woman and dragged her to an open veld where he raped.

A case of rape was registered at Willowvale Police Station. The case was investigated by Butterworth Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offences Unit (FCS). The accused was traced with the assistance of the community and arrested. Butterworth Cluster Commander, Brigadier Ngangema Xakavu has welcomed the sentence handed to the accused.