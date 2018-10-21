20 October 2018

South African Police Service

South Africa: Tip-Off Bears Positive Results

A 26 -year-old man has been arrested by Ngqeleni Vispol members acting on a tip-off after he was found in possession of an unlicensed firearm, a 9mm pistol with a total of eight (08) rounds of ammunition and two knives at his home at Ntlaza locality Ngqeleni during the early hours of this morning at about 01:50. He will appear before Ngqeleni Magistrate Court on Monday the 22 October 2018 facing charges of possession of unlicensed firearm and unlawful possession of ammunition.

"It is imperative that every member should have an informer so as to put all those comitting crime behind bars." Said the Acting Cluster Commander Brigadier Nomawethu Makonza when commending her members.

