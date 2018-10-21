21 October 2018

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Omotoso's PE Church Shut Down After Municipality Raises Zoning Issue

Photo: Nosipiwo Manona/Premium Times
Nigerian Pastor Timothy Omotoso escorted by South African police (file photo).

The Port Elizabeth branch of the Jesus Dominion International church has been temporarily shut down by the municipality due to zoning problems in the area where it is based.

The church service on Sunday was also suspended after members of the public, as well as EFF and ANC members, protested outside the premises.

Protesters descended on the venue in Govan Mbeki Avenue on Sunday calling for the church of rape-accused pastor Timothy Omotoso to be shut down.

Omotoso and two co-accused are currently facing 63 charges and 34 alternative charges in the Eastern Cape High Court in Port Elizabeth, which include rape, sexual assault and racketeering.

Police had to stand between the congregants who were meeting inside the building and the angry crowds outside, in order to maintain the peace.

After ownership and zoning verifications were done, the municipality confirmed that the building is not meant for use as a church. The banner on the outside of the building will be removed on Monday at 11:00.

After the announcement of the closure, the members of the church had to suspend their intended Sunday service and leave the building.

The crowds broke out in song, celebrating the accomplishment of their united mission.

This is a developing story.

