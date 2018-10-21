Nigeria: Ipob Reveals Nnamdi Kanu's Position On 2019 Presidential Election

The Deputy leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) Uche Mefor, has dismissed the statement credited to a former minister of aviation, Chief Femi Fani-Kayode concerning IPOB's position on 2019 Presidential election.

The leader of the group, Nnamdi Kanu appeared in Jerusalem recently after his mysterious disappearance and Fani-Kayode yesterday, claimed he spoke with Kanu, noting that they have agreed to oust Buhari come 2019 presidential election.

But in a statement obtained by Thecable on Sunday, Mefor faulted Fani-Kayode's claim, saying that it was only a crude tactics in an attempt to drag the name of the IPOB's leader in the mud.

"Our attention has been drawn to some deceptive and crude tactics employed by some politicians to drag the name of our leader, Nnamdi Kanu to the mud by suggesting that he held talks with such politicians to oust Muhammadu Buhari.

"We want to use this medium to state unequivocally that at no time did Nnamdi Kanu reach any agreement with any politician to participate in Nigerian politics.

"Consequently, any publication not authorised by our leader, his deputy or by the head directorate of state regarding IPOB and/or our leader is pedestrian and null and void.

"Finally, Nnamdi Kanu's humility and courtesy in appreciating a few individuals and groups in Nigeria for what they did to assist during his incarceration cannot be construed as weakness. We invite you to listen to Nnamdi Kanu as he addresses IPOB family members and the world in general from the city of Tel Aviv in Israel on the direction of the struggle.

"It is only after this address that you will advise yourselves accordingly regarding all the lies and propaganda being peddled," the statement read in part.