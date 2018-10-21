Nigeria: Cross River Sdp Governorship Candidate Vows to End Communal Clashes

Calabar — The Cross River State Governorship candidate of the Social Democratic Party (SDP), Mr. Eyo Ekpo has promised to end all communal clashes in the state.

While speaking at the palace of the Obol Lopon of Ugep, Obol Ofem Eteng, during a visit Ekpo also vowed to use all within his powers to entrench peace amongst the people.

The former Attorney-General of the State said he was much familiar with the causes of communal crises in the State, as he had dealt with some of them while he served as Attorney-General in the Donald Duke Administration.

He noted that the causes of the recent crises in the State were rooted in the long absence of elected local government chairmen.

Ekpo maintained that the local government administration and the traditional institution were the closest links between the State Government and the people, which had been neglected.

"All these gave room for old grievances over farmland, chieftaincies and plantation royalties across the State to be resurrected and given new life," he stressed.

Ekpo lamented that it was most unfortunate that a traditional ruler was forced to go to Abuja to seek solutions to communal clashes that had become endemic to a relatively small area of the State, saying that was clear case of failure of state leadership.