21 October 2018

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: We Cannot Allow Criminals to Threaten Delivery - Mashaba Condemns City Power Robbery

Johannesburg Mayor Herman Mashaba has called on anyone with information to get in contact with authorities, after six armed men robbed a City Power substation in Mulbarton, south of Johannesburg.

Six armed men stormed the substation on Saturday, making off with equipment and personal valuables, City Power said.

The men pitched up in a truck around 00:00 and overpowered the two security guards on duty, said spokesperson Isaac Mangena.

The robbers broke into the storage and loaded a 500m drum of cable and five 75mm copper cables into the truck.

Guards and electrician were robbed of three cellphones. An electrician's toolbox, valued at around R3 500, was also taken.

"Police were called and a case of armed robbery has been opened at Mondeor Police station. We cannot allow criminals to threaten the delivery of services in our City," Mashaba said on Sunday.

"I encourage anyone with information about this crime to visit the Mondeor Police or City Power Risk Control on 011 490 7900."

Mulbarton substation is undergoing a major upgrade and is currently guarded by a contractor.

City Power raised the alarm earlier this week about the sabotage and vandalism of state infrastructure in Lenasia South, Johannesburg.

Dangerous illegal electricity connections in Unaville informal settlement recently resulted in a power failure at Grasmere Toll Plaza and in surrounding residential areas.

"There are trips and failures and when we send people to cut the illegal connection, they're reconnected a few minutes later," Mangena said on Friday.

"It is becoming dangerous for City Power employees because they are being threatened by mobs."

