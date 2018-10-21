South Africa: Police Appeal to the Public for Help in Finding Missing Man

press release

Zaaiplaas: The South African Police Service in Zaaiplaas outside Groblersdal are investigating a case of a missing person following the disappearance of a mentally challenged man, Kgaogelo Thipane aged 23 from Sehlakwane village on Wednesday 2018-10-17 at Stoffburg village.

According to the man's parents, they took him to a local traditional healer for consultation but he later disappeared into the nearby bushes.

At the time of his disappearance, he was wearing a brown T-shirt with blue tracksuit pants and brown takkies. He is average in height, medium built and dark in complexion.

Efforts made by both the police and the community to locate him at friends and relatives were unsuccessful.

Anyone with information that can help to trace this man, is requested to contact Detective Warrant Officer Mhletshwa Shabangu at 082 303 9894 or the Crime Stop number 0860010111 or the nearest police station.

The Police investigations are still continuing.