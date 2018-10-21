Nigeria: 35 Inmates Jos Prison Inmates to Sit for Neco Exams

The Nigerian Prisons Service (NPS) has said that 35 inmates of the Jos prison will participate in the 2018 Nov/Dec Senior School Certificate Examination (SSCE) of the National Examination Council (NECO).

DSP Luka Ayedoo, the Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the Plateau Command of NPS made this known in a statement in Jos on Sunday.

Ayedoo said that the inmates who comprised of 32 males and three females were adequately prepared to take social science and commercial subjects in the examination.

According to him, the examination fees of the inmates were paid by the Industrial Training Fund (ITF), as part of activities marking its 47th anniversary.

"35 inmates of Jos Prison have been duly registered for the 2018 NECO external examination.

"The inmates, 32 of who are male and 3 females have been prepared to take subjects in social sciences and commercials.

"This examination is one of the numerous reform programs available to prepare inmates towards smooth reintegration into the society, upon discharge," Ayedoo said.

The PRO explained that the Service had deployed resources to attract productive partnership towards providing quality education and vocational skills for inmates across the command. (NAN)