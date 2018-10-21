South Africa: Three Arrested for Alleged Murder

press release

Ngqamakhwe Police arrested three men for alleged murder of a 20 year old man. The deceased was seen by community members in a pool of blood on Friday 19 October 2018 at about 03:00 at Jojweni Locality, Nqancule Village, Ngqamakhwe.

Ngqamakhwe Police detectives worked around the clock and arrested three suspects two aged 22 and the third one aged 27. The deceased had suffered knife wounds on his upper body. The motive for the murder is not clear at this point in time. The identity of the deceased is still being withheld until all his relatives are officially informed of his murder. The three suspects will appear before the Ngqamakhwe Magistrate Court on Monday 22 October 2018 on murder charge.