South Africa: Three Suspects Arrested for Stolen Goods and Bribery

press release

On Friday, 19 October 2018, an intelligence driven operation in Brits, North West resulted in the arrest of three suspects for possession of suspected stolen goods (HDPE pipes) and bribery.

The Brits Trio task received information of two vehicles that were loaded with pipes allegedly stolen from one of the mines. The vehicles, a white Toyota LDV and a white Toyota Dyna truck were stopped to be search. During the search, the vehicles were found loaded with HDPE pipes. Both drivers aged 26 and 28 were arrested for possession of suspected stolen goods.

One of the drivers called his brother in Katlehong, Gauteng Province and asked him to come to the scene. On arrival, the suspect's brother aged 50, attempted to bribe the police with R800-00. He was arrested for bribery.

The suspects are expected to appear in the Brits Magistrates Court on Monday, 22 October 2018.