22 October 2018

Nairobi News (Nairobi)

Kenya: Governor Sonko Hints At Serving Only One Term

Tagged:

Related Topics

Photo: Nation Media Group
Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko with primary school pupils in Nairobi.
By Collins Omulo

Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko has hinted that he may not seek re-election in 2022 even as pressure continues mounting on him to appoint his deputy.

Speaking during the Mashujaa Day celebrations in Nairobi at the weekend, Governor Sonko said his focus is on leaving behind a rich legacy by ensuring that he delivers his promises to Nairobi residents.

He also vowed not to relent in his war on corruption in the county, even if it comes at the cost of losing key members of his cabinet.

RICH LEGACY

"I do not want to be re-elected as governor but I want to leave a legacy where I deliver to the poor and all Nairobi residents. We cannot deliver all these with petty politics," Sonko said.

But even as the governor contemplates his next political move, pressure is mounting on him to finally appoint a replacement for his former deputy Polycarp Igathe, who resigned in January after failing to earn Sonko's trust.

On Tuesday last week, President Uhuru Kenyatta told the Governor to get his act right in running the affairs of the county, pointing out his failure to construct proper drainage systems for the traders at the popular Gikomba market.

And on Sunday, Nairobi Kikuyu Council of Elders demanded that Governor Sonko expedite the appointment of a new deputy governor from the four women he shortlisted in August.

SHORTLISTED CANDIDATES

"He has been taking us in circus and we demand that he immediately appoints his deputy from among the four women he promised and desist from keeping Nairobians in suspense," said Samuel Mureithi, the council's Westlands sub-county chair.

The four women Sonko shortlisted for the position are former Starehe Member of Parliament Bishop Margaret Wanjiru, corporate guru Agnes Kagure and lawyers Karen Nyamu and Jane Weru.

Last week, a group of women held a peaceful demonstration on the streets of Nairobi demanding for the appointment of a woman as Nairobi County's deputy governor.

Kenya

Tight Security As KCSE Exams Begin

Form Four students will on Monday morning begin their Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) examinations… Read more »

Read the original article on Nairobi News.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 Nairobi News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.