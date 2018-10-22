21 October 2018

Kenya: Why Mercy Masika Is Now Alikiba's Ex-Girlfriend's BFF

By Thomas Matiko

Kenyan gospel musician Mercy Masika's philanthropy has warmed the heart of the ex girlfriend of Tanzanian crooner Alikiba, Jokate Kidoti Mwegelo.

Masika, who has been in Tanzania for a media tour for several days, visited Kisarawe District where Jokate is the District Commissioner and offered to foot the hospital bills for 25 patients residing in the district.

Speaking after receiving the medical bill on behalf of the Kisarawe residents, Jokate, who was meeting Masika for the first time, expressed her gratitude for the artiste's kind gesture.

LOVE AND SUPPORT

"Kwa niaba ya Wanakisarawe tunasema asante sana. Tumepata ugeni mzuri kutoka Kenya mwimbaji wa nyimbo za injili Mercy na tumefarijika sana," Kidoti said.

On her part, Masika she said she was moved to donate because of the massive and overwhelming support and love she has been receiving during her numerous trips to Tanzania.

"I think nimebarikiwa sana kwa kupata upendo mwingi huku Tanzania pia and so I feel like I should give back and be a blessing in ways Mungu amenifungulia kuwa baraka. Nikapata fursa ya kuja huku Kisarawe kwa Jokate," Masika said.

Jokate, who also once dated Alikiba's bitter rival Diamond Platnumz, was appointed by President John Pombe Magufuli to the powerful government position in July.

