21 October 2018

Nairobi News (Nairobi)

Kenya: Jamaican Reggae Maestro Tarrus Riley Rocks Mashujaa Day Weekend

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Francis Nderitu

Jamaican reggae artiste Tarrus Riley on Saturday night thrilled his fans with a memorable performance at a packed Kenyatta International Convention Center (KICC) in Nairobi.

The touring reggae maestro did not disappoint as he delivered some great conscious music.

Whereas the performance on stage was almost faultless, the media covering the event were subjected to unending frustration right from the onset.

First, they had to deal with finding their names missing at the regular entrance and we kept waiting for more than two hours for the matter to be solved.

What was most annoying was that the person handling media inexplicably chose to ignore all their calls.

Then as the wait got longer, some members of the media got into an ugly confrontation with two plainclothes police officers who attempted to kick them out of the venue.

The performance by Tarrus which kicked off minutes to midnight lasted for over three hours. He also brought on stage Kenya's very own Ziki to perform their hit collabo Kamata.

Another Jamaican icon, Everton Blender, who has reportedly been stranded in Kenya since last month, also stepped on the stage and performed some of his classic songs, including Ghetto People Song and Lift Up Your Head.

Other acts of the night included Gravitti Band while Mc Teargas, Mc Philip and Talia the Nighjt Nurse kept the crowd all psyched and pumped before the main act got on stage.

The event was organized by HomeBoyz Radio, coming after they pulled a successful Chronixx concert a few months back.

Kenya

Nairobi Governor Sonko Hints At Serving Only One Term

Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko has hinted that he may not seek re-election in 2022 even as pressure continues mounting on… Read more »

Read the original article on Nairobi News.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 Nairobi News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.