Kenya: Jamaican Reggae Maestro Tarrus Riley Rocks Mashujaa Day Weekend

Jamaican reggae artiste Tarrus Riley on Saturday night thrilled his fans with a memorable performance at a packed Kenyatta International Convention Center (KICC) in Nairobi.

The touring reggae maestro did not disappoint as he delivered some great conscious music.

Whereas the performance on stage was almost faultless, the media covering the event were subjected to unending frustration right from the onset.

First, they had to deal with finding their names missing at the regular entrance and we kept waiting for more than two hours for the matter to be solved.

What was most annoying was that the person handling media inexplicably chose to ignore all their calls.

Then as the wait got longer, some members of the media got into an ugly confrontation with two plainclothes police officers who attempted to kick them out of the venue.

The performance by Tarrus which kicked off minutes to midnight lasted for over three hours. He also brought on stage Kenya's very own Ziki to perform their hit collabo Kamata.

Another Jamaican icon, Everton Blender, who has reportedly been stranded in Kenya since last month, also stepped on the stage and performed some of his classic songs, including Ghetto People Song and Lift Up Your Head.

Other acts of the night included Gravitti Band while Mc Teargas, Mc Philip and Talia the Nighjt Nurse kept the crowd all psyched and pumped before the main act got on stage.

The event was organized by HomeBoyz Radio, coming after they pulled a successful Chronixx concert a few months back.