Tanzania: Singer Ray C in Shocking Disclosure of HIV Status

Tanzanian songbird, Ray C, who was once hooked to hard drugs, has sent social media into a frenzy with a shocking disclosure of her HIV status.

The Tornado hitmaker shared a video on Instagram of the results of her HIV testing kit, in a bid to raise awareness and encourage her huge following on social media to follow suit.

"Nakuhamasisha wewe unaekiangalia hiki kiduduwasha maana kidogo lakini nakiheshimu sana! Alhamdulilah. #HIVawareness," Ray C captioned the short video.

STIGMATIZATION

However, despite the video showing her negative status, many of her fans posted comments that are a classic case of the stigmatization associated with those living with HIV-AIDS.

Others challenged her to share a second-by-second video recording of the said test.

A one-time celebrated artiste in East and Central Africa, Ray C's music career plummeted when she got hooked into hard drugs, a habit she claims she was introduced to by her ex-boyfriend rapper Lord Eyez.

The addiction almost claimed her life until former Tanzanian President Jakaya Kikwete came to her rescue by facilitating her rehabilitation for three years.