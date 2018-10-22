20 October 2018

Kenya: Prezzo Clears Air On His Meeting With Raila

By Thomas Matiko

Controversial Kenyan rapper CMB Prezzo has denied claims that he is joining politics after a picture of him in a meeting with former Prime Minister Raila Odinga emerged online.

The picture was taken a month ago, when Prezzo was hosted by the opposition leader at his Capitol Hill office in Nairobi.

Prezzo would later spark speculation that he was being groomed to join politics by Mr Odinga by sharing the picture captioned "Do The Math."

The musician has however now come out to clear the air on the matter, saying he met Mr Odinga over the charity work he does in Kibra slums.

CHARITY WORK

The rapper said he reached out to Mr Odinga, a one-time area MP, to seek his support for his charity work.

"I am not joining politics. I am doing charity work with one of my partners," Prezzo has said.

Prezzo and Kompact Recordz CEO Steve Oh have been running an initiative of upgrading houses for residents of Kibra to provide them with decent settlements.

So far they have upgraded 16 homes in the sprawling Kibra slums where Mr Odinga commands massive following.

