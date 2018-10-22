Kenya: TV Girl Betty Kyallo Meets 'Queen of England'

News anchor Betty Kyallo has stirred up social media after posting pictures of her moments with the 'British royal family'.

Betty is currently vacationing in London and has been sharing with her fans her daily adventures.

She visited the Madame Tussauds museum where she took a picture of herself standing with 'Queen Elizabeth' and the other 'members of the royal family'.

Truth is she took pictures with life sized wax replicas of the royal family.

The Madame Tussauds is a museum chain for life sized wax replicas of famous celebrities and historic icons placed in themed galleries.

"Such a pleasure; The Queen, Prince Philip, Prince Charles, Prince William, Kate Middleton and Camilla Ebu niwaulize, haters watasema ni?" wrote Betty.

FALL FOR TRICK

Most of her fans fell for the trick believing that she actually met the royal family. Some even congratulated her.

"Humble before God you will stand before Kings and Queens. God bless you. Proud of you @bettymuteikyallo," said emanuelwachira.

"Betty Betty umemtoa wap..Betty wallahy Dreams are valid..Nakupenda," wrote shaz razan.

"Woiiii. You left a legacy Betty, you met the Queen!!! This is historic. Feels like it is me Respect." Commented awitiphenny.

"Wow... awesome," said rogersmbogori.

"Such an honour," remarked priscahmulinge.

"It looks so real my dear, have fun," stated linahokwaba.

"Which business did she have with the queen, wait, are you even allowed to touch the queen in that way? Hii sio photoshop?" asked wanjirakabage.