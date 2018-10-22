21 October 2018

Premium Times (Abuja)

Nigeria: El-Rufai Imposes 24-Hour Curfew On Kaduna Metropolis

Photo: VOA
Kaduna State.
By Muhammed Ali and Mohammed Lere

The Kaduna State Government on Sunday imposed a 24-hour curfew on Kaduna town and its envrions.

This was announced in a short statement by Governor Nasir El-Rufai, on his verified Twitter handle.

"This is a notice of a 24-hour curfew imposed on Kaduna town and environs, with immediate effect. Residents are advised to comply by this directive. The decision has been taken in the best interest of the state," Mr El-Rufai wrote.

Mr El-Rufai's spokesperson, Samuel Aruwan, also confirmed the curfew.

"24 hours curfew has been imposed on Kaduna town and environs. It is with immediate effect‎," Mr Aruwan wrote on his Facebook page Sunday evening.

Earlier on Sunday, there was tension in Kaduna metropolis following the rumour of reprisal of the violence in Kasuwar Magani area of the state on Friday.

At least 55 people were confirmed killed in the Kasuwar Magani violence that had a religious undertone. PREMIUM TIMES reported how the Kaduna State Government had on Friday imposed a 24 hours curfew on Kasuwar Magani in Kajuru Local Government Area following the violence.

Many residents of Kaduna metropolis on Sunday rushed indoors as irate youth burnt old tyres along Katsina road, Ibrahim Taiwo road, Lagos street and Ahmadu Bello way.

Details later...

