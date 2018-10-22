22 October 2018

This Day (Lagos)

Nigeria: Buhari to Visit Seme Border Tomorrow

President Muhammadu Buhari and his Republic of Benin counterpart, Patrice Talon, will next Tuesday perform the official handover of the new Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) Border Posts at Seme-Krake and Neope-Akanu in Badagry, Lagos.

In a statement issued yesterday, the Lagos State Government said all necessary arrangements to ensure hitch-free unveiling ceremony had been put in place, while President Buhari would be accompanied to the venue by the state Governor, Akinwunmi Ambode.

According to the statement, the President would be received at the airport by the governor, while the duo would thereafter proceed to the venue.

"Already, all necessary security and logistic arrangements have been firmed up by the state government in partnership with relevant federal government agencies.

"To this effect, the state government is soliciting the support and cooperation of the state residents throughout the visit," the statement stated.

