South Africa: Dr Mathew Knowles to Guest Judge on Idols SA!

We're going to have a very special guest weighing in on our super-talented finalists this Sunday at 5pm on Mzansi Magic

Mathew Knowles is an author, professor, entrepreneur and music executive who's renowned the world over for managing and developing some of the most celebrated stars of our time - Stars that our Idols look up to themselves including Beyoncé, Solange, Destiny's Child, Chaka Khan, Earth Wind & Fire and more. This Sunday however, he dons the hat of Guest Judge and we know we aren't the only ones keen to hear what insight one the world's most influential music execs has to share.

Dr. Knowles is a self-made entrepreneur from the small town of Gadsden in Alabama. His unique skills made him the top salesperson at Xerox Medical Systems early on in his professional career. He'd go on to not only become one of the world’s top entertainment managers but also the founder, C.E.O and president of Music World Entertainment, a conglomerate boasting over 450 million global record sales. He also holds an MBA in Strategic Planning and Organizational Culture and a Ph.D. in Business Administration from Cornerstone Christian Bible College.

When he's not identifying and moulding new talent, Dr. Knowles travels the world hosting seminars and sharing his expertise as he highly enjoys motivating and educating others. This is also why he authored the No.1 Best-Seller, The DNA of Achievers: 10 Traits of Highly Successful Professionals. He has also published the books, 'Racism from the Eyes of a Child', which is a personal reflection on racism in America through the lens of his childhood, and his newly-released offering,'The Emancipation of Slaves Through Music'.

Our Idols will be taking on all the songs that this season's Wooden Mic contenders infamously ruined this Sunday. They'll also be hitting the stage twice so there'll be plenty of opportunities for Dr. Mathew Knowles to share his thoughts and expertise. Joining us? Share this with your mates using #IdolsSA so they don't miss out on what's sure to be a very special evening.