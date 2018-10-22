22 October 2018

Idols SA (Johannesburg)

South Africa: Song Choice: How It Should've Been Done

Photo: Idols SA
Nosipho.

The Wooden Mic contenders made us laugh out loud at the top of the season but now it's time for the Idols to school them!

This Sunday at 5pm your Idols will be hitting the stage twice doing justice to all the hits that some of South Africa's not-so-gifted butchered. We're also excited to see that they're performing tracks by some of the biggest vocalists ever from Whitney Houston to Beyoncé and Jennifer Hudson. The competition's at a critical stage and you don't want to leave it till too late before showing South Africa the fullest extent of your power and range!

In case you hadn't heard already, we'll also have a very special, Guest Judge on the show because Dr. Mathew Knowles will be joining the panel. We are so psyched for the invaluable insight he's going to share with the Idols. He is, after all, responsible for managing and developing some the greatest stars of our time including his two daughters Beyoncé & Solange as well as Destiny's Child, Earth Wind & Fire, Chaka Khan and more! It's going to be an EPIC night so without further ado, here's the full rundown of who's singing what in a bid to score your votes.

KING B

'Irreplaceable' by Beyoncé

'Say Something' by Luara D

NIYAAZ

'Lost Without You' by Robin Thicke

Too Good At Goodbyes' by Sam Smith

NOSIPHO

'Devil In Me' by Hasley

'From this moment' by Shania Twain

THANDO

'Weakness In Me' by Keisha White

'Spotlight' by Jennifer Hudson

THATO

'Inkomo' by The Soil

'Imibuzo' by Nathi

YANGA

'I Will Always Love You' by Whitney Houston

'What Is Love' by Empire Cast

