22 October 2018

Premium Times (Abuja)

Nigeria: Kidnappers of Kaduna Monarch Release Wife

Tagged:

Related Topics

The abducted wife of the Chief of Adara in Kachia Local Government, Kaduna State, Victoria Galadima, has been freed in the early hours of Sunday.

Confirming her release, Kaduna Police Command Public Relations Officer, Yakubu Sabo, said the woman is currently under medical examination at Kachia General Hospital.

According to him, efforts are being intensified to secure the release of her husband, Maiwada Galadima, who is still being held hostage alongside his driver, identified as Timothy.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that four people including a policeman were killed by the abductors on Friday before taking away the monarch, his wife and driver.

Nigeria

Nigeria to Host 90% of Extremely Poor By 2030 - World Bank

The World Bank has predicted that by 2030, about nine out of 10 extremely poor people in the world will live in… Read more »

Read the original article on Premium Times.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.