Nigeria: Kidnappers of Kaduna Monarch Release Wife

The abducted wife of the Chief of Adara in Kachia Local Government, Kaduna State, Victoria Galadima, has been freed in the early hours of Sunday.

Confirming her release, Kaduna Police Command Public Relations Officer, Yakubu Sabo, said the woman is currently under medical examination at Kachia General Hospital.

According to him, efforts are being intensified to secure the release of her husband, Maiwada Galadima, who is still being held hostage alongside his driver, identified as Timothy.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that four people including a policeman were killed by the abductors on Friday before taking away the monarch, his wife and driver.