Nigeria: We'll Jail 'Looters' in Buhari's Govt - PDP

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has said that its presidential candidate for the 2019 general elections, Atiku Abubakar, if elected in 2019, would jail "all looters" of public treasury under the President Muhammadu Buhari-led government.

The PDP said Atiku will open a system-wide fight against corruption as soon as he is elected into office and strengthen the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and other institutions empowered by law to do their job.

The opposition party in a statement yesterday by its National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan said Atiku would also concentrate on the onerous duty of governance and rescuing the people from hunger and bloodletting.

"The PDP forewarns all looters in the Buhari Presidency, including those involved in the alleged stealing of over N14 trillion from several sleazy oil deals; the alleged undisclosed oil revenue leading to the deadlock at the Federal Accounts Allocation Committee (FAAC); alleged stealing of funds meant for Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) among other sleazes covered by the Buhari Presidency, to get ready to vomit their loots and face the law in no distant time," the party said.

The party said its candidate will also implement the political and economic restructuring of the nation in a manner that would engender unity, inclusiveness in governance and uplift in the general standard of living for all Nigerians.

"Atiku Abubakar comes with the Nigerian resilient entrepreneurial spirit to once again open up our economy, attract investments, create jobs and unite our citizenry for a more productive nation.

"What Nigerians earnestly desire now is a resourceful President, not an incompetent leader who lacks the capacity to run a complex economy; who stays aloof and completely insensitive to the plights of citizens, while providing official cover for his officials to fritter away trillions of naira from our beleaguered national treasury," the PDP said.

It added that "PDP holds that President Buhari has failed on all fronts. He has failed on the economy, on security and on the fight against corruption.

"This 2019 election is therefore a direct referendum on these failures and the determination of Nigerians to choose a new leader who will rescue our nation from the throes of hunger and starvation."