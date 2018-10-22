22 October 2018

Daily Trust (Abuja)

Nigeria: 83 Million to Vote in 2019 - INEC Chair

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Muideen Olaniyi

The Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, has said Nigeria may have about 83 million voters after the register has been cleaned up.

Prof. Yakubu said this while responding to a delegation from the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), led by Gen. Francis Behanzin, which was on a courtesy visit to the commission's headquarters in Abuja.

Yakubu informed the delegation that over 14.5 million voters were registered during the Continuous Voter Registration (CVR) exercise between April, 2017, and August, 2018.

He said the new figure would be added to the almost 70 million citizens already in the national voter register after due process.

Prof. Yakubu, who said conducting general elections in Nigeria could be likened to conducting an election for the whole of ECOWAS, informed the delegation that Nigeria currently had 91 registered political parties, out of which 89 would field candidates for various positions in next year's general elections.

The INEC chairman, who spoke on the ECOWAS Network of Electoral Commissions (ECONEC), said Nigeria had fulfilled its promises to the body since his election as its president in Cotonu, Benin Republic, in March, 2017.

He identified finance as the major challenge facing ECONEC. While each member country is expected to pay $5,000 per annum, he was of the opinion that ECONEC would still require some support from ECOWAS.

He said he learnt that ECOWAS had promised to support ECONEC with $1m and expressed hope that with the general's visit, the account of ECONEC would be credited within a short time.

Earlier, Gen. Behanzin voiced gratitude to the INEC chairman for his contribution to the improvement of the electoral process and sustenance of democracy across West Africa.

Gen. Behanzin said the purpose of the visit was to, among other things, find out about INEC's preparation for the 2019 general elections and the challenges it was facing in view of Nigeria's large voter population of over 80 million.

He described Nigeria as "a very big country", pledging financial support for the conduct of the elections. He also informed the INEC chairman that ECOWAS would send 200 observers for next year's general elections.

Nigeria

Nigeria to Host 90% of Extremely Poor By 2030 - World Bank

The World Bank has predicted that by 2030, about nine out of 10 extremely poor people in the world will live in… Read more »

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.