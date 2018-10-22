22 October 2018

Nigeria: No Missing Names, Govt Says - Set to Start Payment of Ex-Nigerian Airways Staff

By Bassey Udo

The federal government on Sunday said there are no missing names of beneficiaries in the ongoing verification of the liquidated Nigeria Airways Limited (NAL) workers.

The supervising Minister of Finance, Zainab Ahmed, said on Thursday while addressing pensioners in Lagos, the account of those verified would be credited with their entitlements this week.

The minister said the verification exercise, which was meant to end on October 22 (today), has been extended by additional one week to ensure all qualified beneficiaries were attended.

Mrs Ahmed said the verification exercise and payment of all entitlements of the pensioners was based on the recent directives and approval of President Muhammadu Buhari.

The minister was represented by the head of the federal government delegation on inspection tour of the various centres and secretary, Presidential Initiative on Continuous Audit (PICA), Mohammed Dikwa.

Mr Dikwa said adequate measures have been put in place to address some challenges being encountered since the exercise started last week Monday, fast track the process and get every pensioner properly verified.

He appealed to the pensioners to be patient and remain orderly, adding that after the verification exercise, 50 per cent payment of entitlements would be made in this first tranche from this week.

The process was supervised by the Economic and Financial Crime Commission (EFCC) and the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) to ensure the exercise was transparent and credible.

Also, the biometric capturing of all verified pensioners will address cases of duplicity and ensure seamless payment of the remaining 50 per cent to entitlements of the ex-workers.

For those who are deceased and missing documents, he said, separate desks have also been created in the three centres, in Kano, Enugu and Lagos, to ensure they are verified to enable them receive their entitlements.

