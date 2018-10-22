21 October 2018

Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania: Malawian Envoy Wins Diplomatic Golf Title

By Sunday News Reporter

MALAWI Embassy attaché, Col Kondwa Kalino clinched this year's Diplomatic Golf title after beating other diplomats in the 12-hole tournament at Dar es Salaam Gymkhana Club course yesterday.

Col Kalino won the tournament after posting 23 stable ford points, which were the event's highest score. The runner up title went to Godfrey Mramba and Sai Kaphale who each penned 22 stable ford points.

The Ladies category winner prize went to an envoy from Japanese Embassy, Tomoko Miyamoto who carved 24 points. The runner up position was taken by Dr Albane. The tournament's bobby prize went to Vinod Somaiya who returned 08 points.

The shorter 12-hole tournament was also attended by golfers who are not members of diplomatic corps. The tournament was organised by Bangladesh consulate in Dar es Salaam attracted nine embassies, according to Sadrudin Shariff, the Honourary Consul General of the People's Republic of Bangladesh.

He said that the tournament was staged to welcome the French Ambassador to Tanzania H.E. Frederic Clavier. "We have organised this event to welcome Clavier, but also harmonise friendship among diplomats and other firms," said Shariff.

Also invited include officials from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the United Republic of Tanzania, all Diplomatic and Consular Missions and international Agencies accredited to Tanzania.

Participants, according to Shariff came from French, Finland, German, Indian, Algeria, Palestine, British, Bangladesh and Malawi embassies. The prize giving ceremony was held late yesterday at Bangladesh residence in the city.

