Tanzania: Mo Abduction Dust Settles

. . . Business mogul freed in good health, police vow to nab abductors

TANZANIAN business magnate, Mohammed Dewji alias 'MO' who was kidnaped on Thursday 11 October, was released yesterday just few hours after the police revealed the image and details of the vehicle that was suspected to be involved in the abduction.

The abductors, freed Africa's youngest billionaire by dumping him at the Gymkhana golf club grounds in Dar es Salaam around 1.30am before they disappeared, the Inspector General of Police (IGP) Simon Sirro said yesterday.

Also, the Police Chief is optimistic that the new development was a result of intensive investigations they had conducted including displaying details of the suspected car.

"Since we had already collected all their details, they remained with no option that is why they decided to free him and abandon their vehicle," he said.

He further said the abductors were demanding money from the 43-year old business mogul who is Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Mohammed Enterprises Limited (METL), which is among Tanzania's largest homegrown companies.

"Because he had no money at that time, Mo asked the kidnappers to phone his father Mr Gulam Dewji, but they were hesitant to make a call when they were given the phone numbers," he said.

According to Sirro, on releasing their detainee, the abductors used the same car (Toyota Surf) that was suspected to be involved in the abduction.

Image of the vehicle was released at a press conference held on Friday.The car that was seen in the photo shown by the police had the number plate AGX 404 MC and by the time it was abandoned, its numbers had already been changed to T314 AXX.

Despite the changes, its original number plate could be seen on the rearview mirrors as it was engraved upon its first registration. The car is now parked at the Police Force Headquarters in Dar es Salaam.

The IGP went on to explain that after he was dumped, Mr Mo asked for help from one of the security guards who allowed his phone to be used in phoning Mr Gullam Dewji, the father to the victim. Mo's family then informed the police about the return of their family member.

"But, he is in good condition and as the police, we are continuing to investigate the incident and ensure that the abductors are arrested," he said, adding that they are working closely with Interpol on the matter.

The police boss explained that after dumping MO, the abductors attempted to burn the vehicle in what seemed as a move to destroy all evidences but they couldn't.

On their disappearance, the abductors left their vehicle behind together with four guns, that include one AK47 with its 19 bullets and three pistols that in total have 16 bullets.

Expounding further, Mr Sirro said from their investigations they are confident that the kidnapers were foreigners. "Mo himself told us that two of the kidnapers were speaking English and broken Swahili language, so this proved that they were foreigners...

But they are in our radar, they will be arrested and face the law," insisted the IGP. On Friday, the head of police force apart from displaying photos and number plate of the vehicle, said they have established its owner, his nationality and place of registration.

Reports on Mo's return started to circulate yesterday around 3.40am after a tweet from the Minister of State in Vice-President's Office (Union and Environment) Mr January Makamba.

"Mohammed Dewji @ moodewji is now back home safely. I have just spoken to him and his father 20 minutes ago. In his voice, he is the usual Mo. So he is okay. Thank you all for your prayers.

God is really great. Going to see him now," read Mr Makamba's tweet on his verified account @ JMakamba. Mr Makamba's tweet was complemented by the tweet by @MeTL_Group that quoted Mohammed Dewji himself at 3.15am saying, "I thank Allah that I have returned home safely. I thank all my fellow Tanzanians and everyone around the world for their prayers. I thank the authorities of Tanzania, including the Police Force for working for my safe return."

Later on, at 4.51am Mr Makamba tweeted again saying he was able to meet and talk to Mr Dewji and he was seen to be fine. Despite having sustained bruises on his hands and feet from being tied up by his abductors. "I have met Mohammed Dewji, he is fine despite having bruises on his hands and feet indicating that he was tied up by his abductors who had dumped him at the Gymkhana ground. Hopefully the police would issue more updates," read his second tweet.

Last week, MO's family offered a 1bn/- bounty to anyone with information leading to the release of their son. The METL Group specialises in a diverse range of industries across 11 African nations, boasting billions of dollars in revenue in the process.

The company's scope encompasses manufacturing, farming, transport, infrastructure, agro processing and telecoms. Dewji is also the main shareholder in Simba football club.

At the same vein, IGP Sirro warned politicians who have a tendency of challenging investigations conducted by the police regarding criminal incident. "We are doing our job in accordance with our professional codes of conduct, its unwise for politicians to interfere in what we're doing, let us do our work," he said.