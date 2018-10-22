Tanzania: Govt to Identify New Tourist Attractions

THE government will continue to identify new tourist attractions in the country with the intention to increase income from the sector, the Prime Minister, Mr Kassim Majaliwa has said.

He made the remarks in a speech read on his behalf by the Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Natural Resources and Tourism, Professor Adolf Mkenda, during a launching of the Same District's Tourism and Environmental Strategic Plans that was held at Chome area, within Same District in Kilimanjaro Region recently.

"Tanzania has many tourist attractions which are yet to be identified, due to this factor the government is determined to visualise and market them both inside and outside the country so as to increase the number of tourists in the country as well as income accrued from the tourism sector," he said.

The PM noted that the launch of the strategic plan by the Same District was a big step which reflected the government's plans meant to improve the tourism sector in the country.

"May I assure you that the government will collaborate with the Same District leadership and its people in general in making sure these strategies you are launching today become successful," he said.

He appealed to Tanzanians to visit the tourist attractions found within Same District, which included Mkomazi National Park, Chome Nature Reserve and mount Shengena peak, which he said were the tourist attractions of their own. Same District Commissioner (DC) Ms Rosemary Senyamule said that the two strategic plans were aimed at integrating all tourist attractions into one package which she said would later on be promoted altogether.

"Same District has many tourist attractions which if marketed well will make the district get recognised all over the world," she said, adding that the attractions included Mkomazi National Park, Chome Natural Forest which included Shengena Mountain peak which she said was 2,462 metres above sea level.

The DC appealed to potential investors to come and invest in businesses which were related to tourism and environmental improvement. In addition, she appealed to the central government through its relevant authorities to include Same District into the government's ongoing strategies which are aimed at promoting the tourism industry and environmental improvement in the country.

"We also appeal to the central government through its relevant authorities to help us improve road infrastructures leading to Shengena Mountain and Chome Natural Forest Reserve so as to ease access to the two areas.

"There are also a few challenges which should be addressed in order to improve tourism in our district and this includes that of the shortage water dams in Mkomazi National Park, if we get enough water dams in Mkomazi National Park, it will enable the wildlife to get access to water throughout the year," she said.

She said enough water dams would prevent wildlife from moving out of Mkomazi National Park to seek water elsewhere something which she said would make them stay at the national park throughout the year.

The Tanzania Forestry Service (TFS) Executive Director, Dr Dos Santos Silayo said the government has embarked on strategies meant to promote ecological tourism with the intention of improving the tourism sector as well as increasing job employments in the country.

"Tanzania has many forest reserves which are very unique compared to others in the whole world; these forest reserves are good opportunities which if well utilised would improve the country's tourism sector," he said.

The Tanzania National Parks (Tanapa) Director General, Mr Allan Kijazi, congratulated Same District leadership and its citizens for preserving Mkomazi National Park as well as other tourist attractions found in the district.

"We Tanapa promise to provide our sincere cooperation to the Same district leadership in promoting the Shengena mountain peak together with the Chome Natural Reserve Forest as the new tourist attractions," he said.

The two launching events were spiced by the great achievement of the 84 year-old Saniel Kakore Mndeme, who despite of his age was able to reach the Mount Shengena peak that is 2,462 metres above sea level.

The launching was meant to implement a government's directive that requires each district in the country to develop strategic plans aimed at promoting the tourism industry as well as improving the environment, whereby Same District has become the first to launch the plans at the district level countrywide

The launching of the strategic plans was preceded by the participants visiting the Mkomazi National Park on October 17, this year, which was followed the next day with the activity of climbing Mount Shengena, the moves which were aimed at announcing the areas as the potential tourist attractions in Same District