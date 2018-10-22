22 October 2018

Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania: AfDB to Explore Areas for Agro-Processing Industries in Mbeya

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Correspondent in Mbeya

A TEAM of experts from the African Development Bank (AfDB) has arrived in the country and toured Mbeya Region to examine potential areas of investment especially in agro-processing industries.

In a delegation of 15 people, including officials from the Ministry of Industry, Trade and Investment, toured Songwe International Airport, Irish potatoes nursery dubbed STAWISHA working in collaboration with Southern Agricultural Growth Corridor of Tanzania (SAGCOT) as well as the designated industrial park in Inyala.

Speaking after the meeting with the delegation, Mbeya Regional Commissioner Albert Chalamila said experts from AfDB had shown interest in investing in the crop value chain to improve people's standards of living especially the youth. "This tour is a result of talks held between President John Magufuli and the boss of AfDB, when they met in the country recently.

This gives us hope that the bank will release funds that will help build industries for food processing," he said. He noted that the regional authorities in collaboration with SAGCOT through Mbarali Cluster had set aside areas for industrial parks and identified crops of priority for the region.

"Priority crops include maize, rice, sunflower, potatoes, cocoa, avocados, coffee, milk and palms," said Mr Chalamila.

He added that what was required was for the government to ensure the areas and the environment for investment were improved by putting in place requisite infrastructure such as roads, water and electricity, among others.

"Enabling infrastructure is key to investment process as well as ensuring that perishable goods arrive quickly to factories for processing as well as easy access to markets," he said.

Mr Chalamila explained to experts how SAGCOT had through Mbarali Cluster supported farmers as well as coordinating various seminars in Mbeya and Songwe regions.

Tanzania

Engage Boys in Curbing Woes Facing Girls, Govt Urged

TANZANIA Empowering Students Organisation (Taeso) has urged the government and stakeholders advocating girl child rights… Read more »

Read the original article on Daily News.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 Tanzania Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.