Tanzania: Dar to Host Three-Day Global ICT Annual Meeting

PREPARATIONS for the Second Annual Meeting of Information and Communication Technology (ICT) Commission have been completed with six countries confirming their participation at a three-day event to be held in Dar es Salaam starting on Wednesday.

Speaking to reporters in Dar es Salaam at the weekend, Acting Director General of the Commission Samson Mwela said everything was set and called on Tanzanians especially ICT stakeholders to turn up in big numbers.

"We are done with all preparations and stakeholders from within the country and abroad have confirmed to attend. I call upon Tanzanians, especially ICT stakeholders, to attend the meeting to get a chance to exchange experience," he said.

He noted that at the meeting, according to Mr Mwela, participants will discuss the role of ICT in industrialisation and exchange experience.

"ICT is very important, especially at this time, when the government pushes for industrialisation and having the middle income economy. Therefore, this meeting comes at a crucial time for ICT experts to contribute to the process."

Apart from private and government institutions, which have confirmed to attend, Mr Mwela said other participants were from Ireland, Singapore, United Arab Emirates, Malaysia, Rwanda and Kenya.

"I would like to call upon Tanzanians to attend in big numbers because this is a chance for them to learn from experts hailing from the countries, which are more developed than us, especially in the use of ICT in economic development," he noted.

Mr Mwela said topics to be discussed included digital inclusion, new technologies, its impacts and the role of ICT in job creation.

The three-day meeting is scheduled to be held at Julius Nyerere International Convention Centre in Dar es Salaam with the guest of honour expected to be Minister for Works, Transport and Communication, Eng Isack Kamwelwe.