Tanzania: Engage Boys in Curbing Woes Facing Girls, Govt Urged

TANZANIA Empowering Students Organisation (Taeso) has urged the government and stakeholders advocating girl child rights to set up education initiatives for empowering boys to take part in addressing challenges facing girls.

Taeso Project Manager Angaja Fundisha said yesterday that boys' involvement in the fight against challenges facing girls will help strengthen a girl child protection system in the country.

"For a long time the government, activists and development partners have made efforts in educating girls, but forget the important group of boys in protecting them," he said.

He pointed out that the boys were well placed to protect girls on issues of early pregnancy, sexual violence and assault. "Boys are the immediate group in protecting girls in and outside schools.

This can be possible if the boys are well educated and informed about this task," he said, adding that the education programme for girls against violence towards girls would also help protect the boys as well.

"If we educate the boys about the importance of protecting girls, we also help them to be protected from any temptation of being involved in violence against girls.

On the other hand, businesswoman and a girl child advocate Bahati Madoa called collaborative movements in putting up initiatives that would help educate boys to get involved in the fight against the challenges facing girls.