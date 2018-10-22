Nigeria: Controversy Over Bloody Attack On Innoson's Lawyer

The counsel to embattled Innoson Nigeria Limited, Professor McCarthy Mbadugha is lying critically injured in an undisclosed hospital in Lagos after he was attacked by hired assassins in his chambers at Lekki Phase 1, Lagos, last week.

The attack was carried out after the lawyer complained about threats to his life over his ability to successfully win cases in favour of his client, Innoson. He reportedly complained bitterly about an anonymous message of threat to his life and asked for protection. The following is the result of our investigation:

The attack

Unfortunately, before action could be taken, he was attacked by two young men who invaded his chambers around 3.30 pm penultimate Sunday while he was alone working on files. In fact, his survival remains a miracle as those who saw him bleeding profusely after his assailants fled the scene could not believe he would survive. Luckily, vigilant guards at Lekki Phase 1 who came to his rescue after he managed to raise the alarm succeeded in arresting one of his assailants and recovered some of the weapons he used during the bloody attack.

Battle for survival

His battle for survival did not just stop with the arrival of security guards and neighbours who rushed him to a nearby hospital. While doctors were battling to save his life, another battle to prevent his attackers from locating where he was being treated ensued. He was cleverly spirited out of the hospital at Lekki and rushed to the Intensive Care Unit, ICU, at the General Hospital, Ikeja that night when it became noticeable that his assailants were still making efforts to snuff life out of him.

Later, when it was noticed that his secret movement to the General Hospital in Ikeja had been disclosed, his rescuers also made a last desperate effort and moved him to another hospital located also in Ikeja and that was where he was revived and left to recuperate from the severe wounds inflicted on him.

Suspect, exhibits handed over to police

Meanwhile, the guards at Lekki took the arrested suspect and all the recovered exhibits to Maroko Police Station from where they were later transferred to the Special Anti-Robbery Squad, Ikeja where the case is at present being investigated. Initial efforts made to speak with the injured lawyer were futile as we could not locate the hospital where he is being treated. However, a close associate gave a vivid account of how the incident took place.

Excerpts:

"On the afternoon of Sunday 14th October 2018, he went to his office at Lekki Phase 1 to arrange documents for some cases he had outside Lagos that week. He entered the premises at about 3.15pm and was attended to by a staffer of Strong City Security Services Limited that provides security to his office. He barely settled down to work when an unknown man stormed into his office and threatened to shoot him. Prof Mbadugha offered the assailant money and promised to cooperate so that he would not harm him.

The man attempted to shoot him three times but the gun did not discharge. The assailant then called out to an accomplice who was standing outside the room. He identified himself as an armed robber and informed Prof McCarthy Mbadugha that he had come to kill him. Both assailants brought out matchets and daggers and started to cut and stab Prof McCarthy Mbadugha. Mbadugha began to shout for help and tried to fight off his assailants."

Attack by guard

Speaking further on allegations that he was attacked by his security man for failing to pay him, his associate said: "McCarthy Mbadugha entered into a contract with Strong City Security Services Nig Ltd to be providing his Law firm with security services at an agreed monthly fee which he pays to the company and the company in turn pays the security guards it posted to his firm. He never had to pay any of the guards directly nor owes the company any fees and has no issue with the company over fees. Normally, he issues a cheque and hands it over to Mr Oboh Sunny- the company's operations manager.

Recovered

"The guard which apprehended the first assailant arrested him with McCarthy Mbadugha's apple laptop, IPhone 6s, a bag containing his cheque books and other documents. Neighbours rushed Mbadugha to a nearby hospital where he was given first aid before being moved to another hospital on security grounds. We humbly request that the sponsors and perpetrators of this evil act be brought to book to face the wrath of the law. We do not want the matter swept under the carpet and the course of justice perverted."

Police reacts

When contacted for comments, Lagos State Police spokesman, Chike Oti told Crime Alert: "I was told that he was beaten up by an angry gateman whom he refused to pay salary and not by any other person. He owes the gateman salary and it resulted in an altercation between them. Two persons were arrested over the incident and investigation is in progress to unravel more facts."