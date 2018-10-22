Zimbabwe: First Lady Takes Cancer Awareness to Town House

Photo: The Herald

First Lady Auxillia Mnangagwa (file photo).

First Lady Auxilia Mnangagwa on Friday took the Angel of Hope Foundation mobile clinic to the Harare City Council where employees got screened for cervical and breast cancer at Town House.

She was in the company of Environment, Tourism and Hospitality Industry Minister Prisca Mupfumira, Harare Mayor Councillor Herbert Gomba and senior council officials.

Addressing council employees who had gathered to get screened for cancer, the First Lady said it was important that women find time off their busy schedules to get tested for cancer.

"I have been reaching out to women in the rural areas, but I also realised that it was also important that women in the urban areas also get a chance to get screened for cancer.

"I urge women to go for cancer screening. It is better to know your status as cancer can be managed if detected early.

"Women are usually busy and rarely get time to get tested for cervical cancer. I am also encouraging men to get tested for cancer," she said.

The First Lady said she has an open door policy and women were welcome to contact her not only on issues of cancer.

"I am a mother to everyone and not only on cancer issues, but other issues that affect people particularly women, so we should work for the nation.

"My doors are open."

Cllr Gomba said he was grateful that the First Lady was assisting female employees get screened for cervical cancer.

He also applauded the First Lady for her sterling effort in the fight against cholera and clean-up campaigns.

"We are grateful to you First Lady for assisting us in the fight against cholera.

"Together with Minister Mupfumira you stood by us during the hard times.

"I also thank the council workers who also took part in the clean-up campaigns and the volunteers," he said.

Town Clerk Engineer Hosiah Chisango said he was humbled by the First Lady who took some time off from her busy schedule to be with the female employees at Town House.

"We have 75 000 employees and 40 percent of these are women. Your visit is an honour and we appreciate your efforts in fighting cervical cancer.

"We will be launching our wellness day and your campaign against cancer resonates well with our wellness policy.

"We are going to ensure that screening is not only done today, but will be done every year," he said.