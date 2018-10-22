22 October 2018

The Herald (Harare)

Zimbabwe: Govt Sets Up $100m Gold Sector Fund

Tagged:

Related Topics

Photo: http://www.turbosquid.com
...
By Africa Moyo

Government plans to establish a $100 million gold sector venture fund as it seeks to boost output and build reserves.

The fund is designed to assist miners to re-tool so they ramp up production.

This was said by Finance and Economic Development Minister Professor Mthuli Ncube last week during his interface with Young Professionals in Harare.

Prof Ncube encouraged the suave young professionals who included investment banker, Mr Simba Mhungu -- who has worked for top global firm Goldman Sachs in the United States -- to consider setting up venture capital businesses to support various sectors of the economy.

"The Minister of Mines (and Mining Development Winston Chitando) and I have decided to set up a $100 million gold sector venture fund," said Prof Ncube.

"Why? I need gold for gold reserves for a start. So we need to support these entrepreneurs in the sector, mainly focusing on equipment, re-tooling and so forth."

Venture capital refers to a type of private equity provided by firms to small, early-stage, and/ or emerging firms that are deemed to have high growth potential, or those that have demonstrated high growth prospects.

Experts believe the fund would drive the gold sector to achieve high output targets of up 100 tonnes in the next five years.

With limited financing, the gold sector has performed wonders this year, spurred by small-scale miners, and has already delivered 28 tonnes as at September.

The national target for the year is 30 tonnes and expectations is that the target would be surpassed by December.

Last year, 24,8 tonnes of gold were delivered to Fidelity Printers and Refiners (FPR), the gold buying arm of the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe.

Currently, miners are tapping from the Gold Development Initiative Fund (GDF) set up by the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe.

This year, the RBZ set aside $150 million from $74 million last year.

Chamber of Mines of Zimbabwe CEO Mr Isaac Kwesu said he will comment on the venture fund once he gets its "attributes and features".

"I have no immediate answer because I haven't studied it. I cannot comment without knowing the attributes and features of the venture fund, such as who is financing it," said Mr Kwesu.

Zimbabwe Miners' Federation (ZMF) spokesperson Mr Dosman Mangisi said the setting up of a venture fund would be a "positive move" given that the bulk of small-scale miners are using rudimentary tools such as picks and shovels.

"Most small-scale miners are not mechanised and if this fund is set up, it will be good for them as they will increase output and even help in achieving the 100 tonnes gold output that Government is talking about."

Zimbabwe

Inmates Miss Out On Exams As Govt Fails to Pay Their Fees

Inmates serving time and simultaneously pursuing studies in most of the country's prisons often fail to take part in… Read more »

Read the original article on The Herald.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.