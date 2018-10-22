Nigeria: Iwobi Battles Iheanacho, Ndidi At Emirates

Alex Iwobi has returned to the Gunners after international duty with the Super Eagles and was sighted training with other first-teamers Sunday, ahead of today's English Premier League cracker against visiting Leicester City, parading Iwobi's international teammates, Kelechi Iheanacho and Wilfred Ndidi.

The Hale End Academy product would make his sixth Premier League appearance of the 2018-19 season if he gets to feature against the Foxes.

Unai Emery's side have hit a purple patch, winning their last nine games in all competitions.

Their last victory came away at Fulham; with braces from Alexandre Lacazette and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, along with an Aaron Ramsey strike, handing them a resounding 5-1 win.

It means they trail joint leaders Manchester City and Liverpool, who were both successful Saturday, by five points with a game-in-hand.

They also have the opportunity to go level with Chelsea if they can beat Leicester at the Emirates tonight. The visitors currently occupy 10th place in the table after a mixed start to 2018/19, which has seen them win four and lose four of their opening eight matches.